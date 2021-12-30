SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART reported a major delay early Thursday evening on its Berryessa line between Fremont and north San Jose.
The delay was between the Warm Springs/South Fremont and Berryessa BART stations in the Berryessa and Richmond directions.READ MORE: Rainfall Brings Hope But Tri-Valley Remains In 'Extreme Drought' Conditions
BART originally reported the delay just before 6 p.m. and it was being caused by an equipment problem on the track.READ MORE: Bay Area Residents Urged to Avoid Burning Wood, Setting Off Fireworks During New Year's Weekend
As of 7 p.m., delays of 20 minutes were still in effect between Warm Springs and Berryessa.MORE NEWS: SF Japantown Staple Open Since 1906 to Close Its Doors in the New Year