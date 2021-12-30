SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Organizers for the 2022 San Francisco Sketchfest announced Thursday they’re postponing the festival planned for next month due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant.

The 20th annual Sketchfest was set to run in the city from Jan. 7-23, featuring an endless number of events including live comedy and theater performances.

Organizers haven’t announced when the festival would be rescheduled but said ticket holders will get details about that soon.

“The safety of our artists, staff, and audiences is our number one priority,” Sketchfest co-founders Cole Stratton, David Owen, and Janet Varney said in a joint statement.

“Over the past week, we have had many artists reach out to us to express concern about traveling and performing at a time when the COVID Omicron variant is causing increased positive cases and breakthrough infections around the country. We have also had some artists and staff members test positive for COVID,” the trio said.

“Faced with multiple artist, show, and flight cancellations, we have made the tough decision to postpone the festival to a later date, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Our goal is to keep as much of the original lineup intact as possible,” they said.

Ticketholders with questions can contact organizers at boxoffice@sketchfest.com.

