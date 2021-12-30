BOULDER, Colo. (CBS) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver.
Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate.
Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says hundreds of structures have been lost in the Boulder County grass fires.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: Hundreds of Homes Lost in Boulder County Colorado Wildfires