SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco Police asked the public’s help Thursday searching for three suspects who reportedly assaulted a 28-year-old man and hit him with a vehicle as he tried to flee in San Francisco’s Mission District early Thursday morning.
The attack was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 24th and Lilac streets, near the 24th Street Mission BART station.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
The three male suspects fled in a vehicle and remained at large Thursday morning, and police did not release detailed descriptions of them. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
