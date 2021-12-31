REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout San Mateo County being attributed to the omicron variant, officials in Redwood City announced the closure of City Hall for two weeks at the start of the year.

“With the health and safety of the public and our employees of paramount importance, effective Monday, January 3, 2022, we will be closing City Hall to the public through the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday (Jan. 3 – Jan. 17),” city officials said Friday.

Officials said City Hall services would be held virtually “to the greatest extent possible.”

Closures will also impact the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services department, with the closure of indoor gyms and the suspension of private rentals at their facilities for the next two weeks. Meanwhile classes and programs will continue with current indoor masking requirements and small group enrollments.

The city’s libraries would remain open for in-person services, officials said, with safety practices and continuing current capacity restrictions of 25%.

Redwood City officials said the closures come as cases have rapidly increased throughout the Bay Area, with the Peninsula being no exception. As of Thursday, cases in San Mateo County had increased by more than 350% in the past two weeks.