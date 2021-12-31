SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – With 2021 just about in the rearview mirror, people around the Bay Area told KPIX 5 they’re ready to focus on what’s ahead.

“I hope everybody gets to live their life, be grateful, and become a little closer to becoming who they are,” said Richard Shapiro, who lives in San Francisco.

Umberto Gibin, who owns Perbacco restaurant in San Francisco, said he’s hopeful the New Year will bring more stability.

“2021, it’s definitely not something I want to go over again,” Gibin said. “I’ll keep on having my good spirit – and hope for the best.”

Though 2022 will have its challenges, plenty of folks told KPIX 5 they’re approaching it with a positive attitude.

“I hope that we can all say goodbye to COVID,” said Adam Capps, who lives in San Francisco.

“I am looking forward to new experiences,” said Maria Flores, visiting from Mexico.

“I feel like it’s going to be a lot of the same, for at least the first half of the year 2022, which is fine,” said Liz Riley, from Menlo Park. “We’re accustomed to is. Now, we’re all just kind of used to it.”

KPIX 5 asked several people what they plan to bring into the New Year.

“I’m bringing in the same chill vibes I’ve been doing for 38 years,” Capps said.

“Positivity. Peace. Compassion. Love,” said Roosevelt Pye, who lives in San Francisco.

“Happiness and love,” said Nathaniel Botwick, also from San Francisco.

“Positivity. Staying calm,” said Adam Agree, visiting from New Jersey.

There’s no telling exactly what 2022 has up its sleeves. But several told KPIX 5 they’re ready to find out.

“Keep positive,” Riley said. “And – Happy New Year!”