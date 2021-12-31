PACIFIC GROVE (CBS SF/BCN) – The Monterey County Health Department announced Thursday that it closed parts of Asilomar Beach after 1,000 gallons of sewage released from a manhole into a nearby storm drain.
The spillage resulted from roots and excess debris blocking an 8-inch sewage main, health officials said.
County officials said the beach will remain closed indefinitely until water samples meet state standards.
Health officials also initiated a rain advisory for county beaches during stormy conditions. Residents are advised to not swim or have contact with any ocean water until three days after rain.
More information on Monterey Peninsula beaches can be found at the Monterey County website.
