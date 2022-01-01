OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police are asking the police for help identifying cars that have been seen casing cannabis dispensaries in Oakland over the past several days.
Police described the cars as possibly a Dodge Charger and a Nissan Coupe. Both cars are dark-colored, according to police.
Anyone with any information about the vehicles is asked to contact police at (510) 777-3333.
