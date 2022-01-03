CUPERTINO (CBS News) — On the first trading day of 2022, Apple marked a new milestone: it became the first U.S. company to reach a market value of $3 trillion.

Apple’s shares briefly touched a record $182.88 per share in Monday’s trading. At that price, the iPhone maker’s value topped $3 trillion. In early afternoon trading, the shares slipped from the intra-day high, putting its value at just below that mark.

The milestone is even more notable given that it was less than four years ago that Apple topped $1 trillion in value in 2018. And in August 2020, Apple cracked $2 trillion, powered by its steady expansion into a range of services as CEO Tim Cook sought to reduce the company’s reliance on iPhones, iPads and other devices for growth.

