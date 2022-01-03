SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Wind, rain and snow were forecast to return to Northern California on Monday, forecasters said.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system was not forecast to reach Southern California.

The Sacramento National Weather Service Office said significant travel problems were possible on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations were expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Rain and snow will continue to push into northern areas into the afternoon and will spread south into the evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RvM0elP434 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 3, 2022

Rain was expected to come down south of the Golden Gate early Monday afternoon with about a quarter of an inch expected in San Francisco over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

Oakland was expected to receive a tenth to two-tenths of an inch over Monday and Tuesday while San Jose will likely get less than a tenth of an inch, NWS meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said.

Rain fell in the North Bay on Monday morning, with a quarter to a half-inch along the coast and in the coastal mountains of Sonoma and Marin counties.

#KingTides at the San Francisco tidal gauge are peaking right now. The forecast level of 7.13' is being exceeded and at 7.49'. This anomaly is due in part to increasing swell heights and surge from the current storm. Locations farther into the Bay peak now through early aft. pic.twitter.com/FIdOTdrlsN — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 3, 2022

Stockton will be on the tail end of the rain event, and rain may fall there Monday afternoon or early evening, coupled with gusty winds this afternoon, NWS meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said.

Along the San Francisco Bay shoreline, King tides may cause flooding Monday afternoon. Bingaman said the flooding will likely be minor. The King tides may linger into Tuesday.

Bay Area temperatures this week will be milder than they have been over the past week, with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s to low 50s, Bingaman said.

Southern California was dry and cold, with morning freeze warnings and frost advisories in some areas.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. Bay City News Service contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.