SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Monday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $540 million hours ahead of the drawing.

Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 38 times so far, growing to the current advertised jackpot of $540 million.

By coincidence, the last time the Powerball jackpot was hit last October from a winning ticket sold in Morro Bay. On that occasion, a single winner hit every single number on a quick pick for the October 4, 2021 draw. That $699.8 million jackpot set a Powerball prize record for California.

Ticket sales in California for this entire Powerball sequence total more than $145 million — more than 71 million Powerball tickets — as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. Those sales are estimated to raise over $58 million for education in the state.

Of the tickets sold, officials said more than 2.8 million have been winning tickets, with a total associated prize value of more than $22 million so far.

During this sequence, there have so far been four separate draws in which winning tickets sold in California matched 5 of 6 (missing only the Powerball number) worth a total of $5.7 million combined.

Retailer partners where Lottery tickets are sold have also been winners during this Powerball sequence, officials said. Powerball ticket retailers have earned an estimated $8.4 million combined in ticket sales, cashing the associated winning tickets, and receiving incentive bonuses for selling tickets worth $1 million or more.