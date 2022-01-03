SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man was left with critical injuries on New Year’s Eve after an assault in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to the assault on Friday around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Leavenworth Street.
There, they learned the victim, a 55-year-old man, got into an argument with the suspect. At some point, the suspect shoved the victim to the ground, causing him to hit his head, according to police.
The victim was transported to the hospital for his life-threatening injuries.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect and haven't made any arrests in the case, police said.
Anyone with information about the assault is being asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.