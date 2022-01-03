SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa police are searching for a 20-year-old woman from Colombia last seen leaving a downtown movie theater Sunday night.
Officers responded to a 2:30 a.m. report Monday to the Roxy Stadium 14 movie theater in Santa Rosa, where Paula Moyoano was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday after watching a movie.
Moyoano is from Colombia and is visiting family in the area, police said in a news release issued at 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Police describe Moyoano as 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, white shoes and carrying a small backpack containing her passport.
Police urge anyone who sees her to contact them at (707) 528-5222.
