COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Colombia, Missing woman, Paula Moyoano, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Police Department

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa police are searching for a 20-year-old woman from Colombia last seen leaving a downtown movie theater Sunday night.

Officers responded to a 2:30 a.m. report Monday to the Roxy Stadium 14 movie theater in Santa Rosa, where Paula Moyoano was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday after watching a movie.

READ MORE: FDA Allows COVID Booster Shots For Children 12 to 15 Years Old

Paula Moyoano (Santa Rosa Police Department)

Moyoano is from Colombia and is visiting family in the area, police said in a news release issued at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Police describe Moyoano as 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, white shoes and carrying a small backpack containing her passport.

READ MORE: Vehicle Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Richmond

Police urge anyone who sees her to contact them at (707) 528-5222.

 

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: New Year Dawns With Continuing Woes at Bay Area Airports

 