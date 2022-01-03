SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in San Jose Sunday evening, with one of the vehicles fleeing the scene, police said.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of S. White Road and East Hills Drive. San Jose police said the incident involved three vehicles, beginning when a dark-colored full-size SUV heading northbound on S. White road hit the pedestrian who was outside of any marked crosswalk.

Following the initial collision, the second vehicle – a 2021 Toyota SUV which was driving behind the first vehicle – struck the pedestrian who was now lying in the roadway. The third vehicle, a 2006 GMC SUV which was behind the second vehicle, also struck the pedestrian.

Police said the drivers of the Toyota and GMC remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, but the first vehicle fled. No alcohol or drug influence was suspected on either driver, police said.

The adult male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The collision was the city’s first fatal collision of 2022 and the first pedestrian fatality of the year.

The identity of the victim was withheld until family members were notified.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.