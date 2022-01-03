SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — San Leandro police shot and injured two people during a confrontation with an armed suspect following a burglary at a cannabis dispensary Sunday night.

San Leandro police said officers responded at around 10:40 p.m. to a burglary alarm at Silverstreak dispensary, formerly known as Blüm, at 1915 Fairway Drive. At about the same time, a neighboring business employee also called to report a burglary in progress, and said several suspects were running from the business with masks on.

Arriving officers saw a male suspect with a mask running away from Silverstreak dispensary. Attempts to detain him were unsuccessful and suspect ran to a parked vehicle with two other people inside. The suspect then retrieved a handgun from the vehicle and an officer fired his duty weapon several times, police said.

Two people were shot and taken to a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. It was not clear whether the person with the gun was among those shot. An additional suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

“When an officer uses their weapon to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury, the San Leandro Police Department takes these matters as a serious responsibility that must be carried out legally, and with respect for the sanctity of life. This incident will be investigated by the San Leandro Police Department, as well as an outside independent investigator,” said Captain Ali Khan in a press statement.

San Leandro Police Department said it would additional information as the investigation progressed.