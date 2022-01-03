SALINAS (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver acted a little too brazenly in front of Salinas Police officers Sunday night and learned that despite the stereotype, there are donuts cops don’t like.
Salinas police cited a driver, and impounded his Infiniti sports car, after he spun the car in circles on the street in front of the city’s police department.READ MORE: UPDATE: Jury in Elizabeth Holmes Trial Says It's Unable to Reach Verdict on 3 Counts
Police reported the driver’s antics in a Facebook post on Sunday:READ MORE: Police Shoot, Injure 2 People After Burglary At San Leandro Cannabis Dispensary
“He thought that the cops love for doughnuts was working because one of them drove up and turned on their and lights for him and soon after several other officers showed up. This young man soon realized his huge mistake in what type of doughnuts the police really like.”
Officers cited the driver, whose identity they did not release, for reckless driving and impounded his car.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Multiple Cars In San Jose Hit-and-Run Crash
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.