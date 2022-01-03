SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Muni’s California Cable Car line resumed regular service on Monday morning after being down over the weekend, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.
The line was temporarily shut down starting on Friday evening due to a cable issue and remained down through the weekend.READ MORE: UPDATE: Jury in Elizabeth Holmes Trial Says It's Unable to Reach Verdict on 3 Counts
During the temporary shutdown, motor coaches provided supplemental service on the line, which runs along California Street, serving neighborhoods like Chinatown, Financial District, Downtown, and Nob Hill.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Assault In San Francisco Tenderloin District
After technicians were able to fix the cable issue, the line resumed at the start of service on Monday, Muni officials said.MORE NEWS: Vehicle Hits, Kills Pedestrian on Interstate 80 Onramp In Richmond
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.