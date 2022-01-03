SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday announced that a French Bulldog that was “violently robbed” from her owner while being walked in the Marina District on New Year’s Day has been safely recovered.

Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the dog’s leash and yanked her from her owner before fleeing in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM.

While police did not offer much in the way of details on the recovery Monday afternoon, they confirmed that Rosie was “on her way back home safe” in a Twitter post. Police also saluted the work of the SFPD Investigations Bureau, the Northern Station and the cooperation of the Marina community.

Incredible work by @sfpdinvestigate, @SFPDNorthern and the community in the Marina: Rosie is on her way back home safe !

There were unconfirmed reports on social media that Rosie had been recovered in Sacramento. San Francisco police said that they would be providing additional information on the recovery soon.