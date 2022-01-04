PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police asked the public for help searching for three suspects who pointed a gun at people from a blue Toyota Prius in two different locations Monday afternoon.

At 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Howard Street and Western Avenue, where someone said he was walking his dog when a light blue Prius pulled up with three men inside. The front seat passenger made a derogatory statement about the Raiders football jersey the man was wearing and then pointed a handgun at him, police said.

Then shortly before 2 p.m., another call came in by someone at the 7-Eleven store near Howard and Washington streets who reported a front seat passenger in a light blue Prius pulled up next to her and pointed a handgun at her head from about 3 feet away while making a derogatory statement, according to police.

The victim provided a similar description as the earlier case, with the Prius described as having front passenger side damage and a blue out-of-state license plate with yellow lettering and numbers similar to PPD774.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a resident on Marble Way reported seeing a similarly described Prius driving slowly past his driveway as if its occupants were casing the home. The resident provided still photos from his home surveillance system that police have shared with the public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Petaluma Police Officer Nagi at (707) 778-4372.

