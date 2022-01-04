REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old man was arrested last week for the August sexual assault of an unconscious victim, Redwood City police said Tuesday.
The suspect was identified as Joshua Meyers, who was arrested on December 29 after detectives obtained a $110,000 search warrant for his arrest. Detectives executed the warrant at his home on the 400 block of Ruby St in Redwood City and arrested him without incident.
Meyers was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on the warrant for sexual assault. Police did not provide any further details about the sexual assault or the investigation.
Anyone with additional information about the sexual assault was encouraged to contact Detective Trinh at 650-780-7620, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.