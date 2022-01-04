SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police requested the public’s help Tuesday finding a suspect in a carjacking reported in the city’s South of Market neighborhood the afternoon before.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Harrison streets, where a man in his 20s was standing outside of his vehicle when a group of suspects approached, police said.

One suspect punched the man. Two suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled in it, while two other suspects got into another vehicle and drove away, according to police.

The suspects remain at large as of Tuesday morning and police had not released detailed descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

