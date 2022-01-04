OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Oakland announced Tuesday they have arrested suspects in connection with the city’s first two homicides of 2022.

The Oakland Police Department announced the arrests on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. They did not offer any details regarding the circumstances of the arrests or the identity of the suspects.

One of the arrests was in connection with a fatal shooting last Saturday night that was likely the first homicide of the year.

Police responded to reports of gunshots on the 1400 block of 34th Street just after 9 p.m. Officers and medical personnel found a 28-year-old Oakland man with gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The Oakland Police Department has made arrests in the City's two homicides of 2022. The first life was lost on 1/1/22 in the 1400 block of 34th Street. The second life was lost on 1/3/22 in the 300 block of 13th Street. The victim was pronounced deceased this morning. pic.twitter.com/heE7GQJAr7 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 4, 2022

On Monday evening, officers were sent shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of 13th Street following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located an Oakland man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital in grave condition Monday and died early Tuesday morning, police said. He is the second homicide victim this year in Oakland.

Police arrested the suspect not long afterwards.

The name of the man who died won’t be released until his family is told. Police also haven’t released the name of the suspect arrested in the case.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to please call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

