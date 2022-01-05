MENLO PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – The San Mateo County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Menlo Park last week as 36-year-old San Jose resident Adam Wolf.
The crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 28 on southbound Highway 101 just north of Willow Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a man driving a Honda Accord crashed and came to rest in a lane of the highway without its lights on. Wolf, riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, came from behind and struck the right rear passenger door of the Honda.
Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene while the Honda driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Investigators have ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.
