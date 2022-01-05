OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Investigators discovered a body inside a burned vehicle in East Oakland early Wednesday morning, police said.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide, which they said occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Delaware Street near the Laurel Art Garden and Interstate Highway 580.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was not available Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
Anyone with information about the death was asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
