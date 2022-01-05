DEEP SPRINGS, Inyo County (CBS SF) – A moderate earthquake struck the Eastern Sierra near the California-Nevada state line Wednesday afternoon, which was reportedly felt as far away as the Central Valley.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 4.8 quake struck at 4:28 p.m. about 5 miles southeast of the community of Deep Springs in Inyo County. The epicenter is about 10 miles from the state line.
Visitors to the USGS website from Eastern Sierra communities including Bishop, Independence and Big Pine reported light to moderate shaking. The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as the Fresno area, more than 100 miles from the epicenter.
USGS officials said the earthquake also prompted the activation of the agency’s ShakeAlert system to phones in the area.

Check out the polygons – they show estimated shaking from the epicenter (the star). If you are located inside the MMI 3 polygon (weak shaking) you could have gotten a #ShakeAlert-powered alert from an app or from Google @Android. See: https://t.co/ZdFtJtE6DX. pic.twitter.com/25WpGOHDGm
— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 6, 2022
There are no reports of immediate damage or injuries.