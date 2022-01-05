OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities on Tuesday night confirmed a fatal freeway shooting and crash that closed all lanes on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to I-80 in Oakland took the life of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the connector was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the driver and sole male occupant of a black Prius who had been shot. The car had veered to the left and struck a guardrail.

A Sigalert was issued at 5:01 p.m. with a hard closure of the connector ordered as the investigation continued.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the CHP said. While the victim has not been identified, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the man killed was a young academy recruit.

“Our Deputies have just loaded the body of our young police academy recruit for a law enforcement procession from Highland Hospital to our Coroner’s Bureau. We are heartbroken and disturbed by this senseless act of gun violence,” the text an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Twitter read.

The post included video of the victim’s flag-draped coffin being taken from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to KPIX the victim would have graduated from the academy next month.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

At about 7:43, the connector was finally reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The duration of the incident was two hours and 43 minutes. Drivers were advised to expect residual delays.

Detectives assigned to CHP – Golden Gate Division have assumed lead on the investigation and are requesting any details from the public surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information to please contact the Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.