FREMONT (CBS SF) — Frustrated parents in Fremont says the school district’s plan to distribute COVID-19 test kits was a poorly planned disaster that left them stranding in long lines for hours on end.

“As much as I appreciate Fremont Unified School District for distributing these kits, I think they should have planned much better,” says parent Nesi Ozbeck.

Double masked, Ozbeck waited in a long line of parents who ditched their cars and walked to the district headquarters to collect their tests.

Ozbeck says she’s concerned that despite the district’s best intentions they may have inadvertently created a super-spreader event by bringing so many people to a single location.

“Considering how Omicron is very contagious, you can even contract Omicron waiting in this line. I have a double mask — a N95 and a surgical mask over it — and I’m concerned waiting in this long line,” she said.

The superintendent said the district was trying to slow the spread of the Omicron variant by distributing test kits before classes resumed next Monday. He apologized for any inconvenience experienced by families.

“We regret that any of our students or staff have had to wait an extended period of time. We are committed to making sure that they get these tests delivered to them,” says Superintendent C.J. Cammack.

Public health officials say it may be time to considering regular, ongoing testings at all schools.

“At the end of the day the more testing that you do, the more you can keep the people who are diseased away from the people who are not diseased. So, testing is power. The question really is capacity,” says Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist.

Capacity and adequate planning would be key components of increased testing. The test giveaway in Fremont ended at two o’clock even with dozens of parents still waiting in their cars to receive their tests. They were instructed to return Thursday.