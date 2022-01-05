MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A San Lucas man received a two-year prison sentence Wednesday after he pled no contest to his fifth felony charge of driving under the influence.
A California Highway Patrol Officer arrested 34-year-old Teofilo Velasco on Sept. 26 after witnessing Velasco’s vehicle weaving while taking a blind curve in King City. After stopping him, the officer found an open can of beer spilling at his feet.
A test found Velasco’s blood alcohol level at .10, above the .08 legal limit.
It was Velasco’s fifth drunk-driving conviction since 2014.