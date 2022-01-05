SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco arrested two people suspected of committing at least seven bank robberies in the city late last year.

According to a statement from SFPD, the robberies began on October 20 and continued through November 29 in neighborhoods across the city.

The two men are suspected in robberies that took place at the following locations:

• October 20, 2021, on the 500 block of Buckingham Way

• October 29, 2021, on the 2100 block of Fillmore Street

• November 5, 2021, on the 1500 block of Van Ness Avenue

• November 15, 2021, on the 4600 block of Mission Street

• November 18, 2021, on the 1000 block of Taraval Street

• November 23, 2021, on the 1100 block of Ocean Avenue

• November 29, 2021, on the 4000 block of 24th Street

All of the robberies involved one of the suspects entering the bank, handing the teller a threatening note demanding money. In some of the robberies, the suspect would brandish a firearm at the tellers, police said.

Investigators were able to determine the identity of two suspects, who are both San Francisco residents, and obtained search warrants.

On December 29, officers served a search warrant on the first suspect on the 1800 block of Embarcadero in Oakland and arrested him following a foot pursuit. Police said a semiautomatic firearm fell from the suspect during the pursuit.

A search of a nearby hotel room where the suspect was staying yielded evidence linking him to the bank robberies, including cash and clothing, police said.

The first suspect, identified as 50-year-old Ray Farr, was booked on multiple charges including seven counts of robbery, seven counts of burglary, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm. He is also accused of a parole violation and narcotics violations.

Around the same time of Farr’s arrest, another group of SFPD investigators located the second suspect on the 500 block of 3rd Street in Oakland. Police also served a search warrant at his San Francisco home, where they said cash and other evidence connected to the robberies was found.

The second suspect, identified as 57-year-old Bryan Alexander, was booked on five counts of robbery, five counts of burglary, conspiracy and a parole violation.

Police said Farr and Alexander may be connected to other Bay Area bank robberies.

According to jail records, both Farr and Alexander are being held without bail. Alexander is expected to appear in court on Thursday, while Farr’s court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.