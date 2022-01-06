HAYWARD (BCN) — Officials in Hayward on Thursday announced they are closing its City Hall to the public on Fridays through the rest of this month to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
The city will still maintain telephone and online access to services for the public, and some city departments may have in-person appointments available on Fridays upon request.
Residents seeking assistance about city services can visit www.hayward-ca.gov or call the city manager’s office at (510) 583-4300. Any non-emergency safety issues can be addressed by calling the Hayward police non-emergency line at (510) 293-7000.
