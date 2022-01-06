OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death recruit David Nguyen, who died in an Oakland freeway shooting Tuesday.

The news of the reward was announced on the sheriff’s office Twitter account Thursday evening.

The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer of David V. Nguyen. Please contact @CHP_GoldenGate with info. pic.twitter.com/qeAzFc0x6H — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 7, 2022

Authorities identified Nguyen Wednesday afternoon. The fatal incident that took Nguyen’s life happened late Tuesday afternoon on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge, as he headed to his San Francisco home after a day of training with the 172nd Academy class.

Nguyen was driving in his car — a black Prius — traveling on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to westbound I-80 in Oakland at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

The car veered to the left and struck a guardrail. First responders saw that Nguyen, the driver and sole occupant in the vehicle, had been by gunfire.

Nguyen was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland where he succumbed to his injuries, the CHP said.

While he initially wasn’t identified, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday evening that the man killed was a young academy recruit.

Nguyen was set to graduate from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department training academy in February.

“We are heartbroken and disturbed by this senseless act of gun violence,” the text of a post on the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account read.

The post included video of the victim’s flag-draped coffin being taken from the hospital Tuesday night. Nguyen’s parents, sister and girlfriend were all on hand for the solemn moment.

Our Deputies have just loaded the body of our young police academy recruit for a law enforcement procession from Highland Hospital to our Coroner’s Bureau. We are heartbroken and disturbed by this senseless act of gun violence. pic.twitter.com/jM96EXIriQ — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 5, 2022

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation has opened an account at the Police Credit Union in Nguyen’s memory. All donations will go to the his family to assist in this critical time of need. Contributions may take place in person at a local Police Credit Union branch or by mail utilizing the below account information:

The Police Credit Union

Alameda County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation

In Memory of David Nguyen

2550 Irving Street

San Francisco, CA 94122

The deadly incident was just the latest fatal shooting along East Bay freeways in recent months. Last November, 29-year-old Amani Morris was shot and killed approaching the Bay Bridge toll plaza as her fiancé and children drove her to a job interview in San Francisco.

Toddler Jasper Wu was shot and killed riding in a car on I-880 in Oakland just two weeks earlier.

Detectives assigned to CHP – Golden Gate Division have assumed lead on the investigation and are requesting any details from the public surrounding this shooting. Authorities have not provided any information regarding possible suspect, suspect vehicle or motive.

Anyone with information to please contact the Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.