BELMONT (CBS SF) — Belmont police said Friday they have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Carlmont High School student in 2019.
Mohammad Othman died in the shooting on the night of Jan. 7, 2019, in the parking lot of Central Elementary School on Middle Road in Belmont.READ MORE: Man Found Shot Following Apparent Altercation In South San Francisco, Police Seek Suspect
Investigators determined Othman knew the suspects who killed him and eventually sought arrest warrants for Ruben Gonzalez Magallanes, 23, of Indianapolis, Antonio Valencia, 21, of Concord, a 19-year-old South San Francisco man who was a juvenile at the time of the killing, and a 17-year-old boy from Mountain View. Police announced the arrests of the four suspects in November.READ MORE: San Francisco Outer Mission Drug Bust Yields Weapons Seizure; 2 Arrested
The fifth suspect, who was also a juvenile at the time of the killing, was arrested on Thursday, according to police. No other details about the arrest were immediately released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.MORE NEWS: Deadly Santa Barbara Dive Boat Fire Prompts New Coast Guard Safety Rules
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.