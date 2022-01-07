ROHNERT PARK (BCN) — Crews put out a fire that started in a car inside the garage of a home in Rohnert Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.
The blaze was reported at 1:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of Circle Drive, where public safety officers arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the garage. An officer helped an elderly woman get out of the home and crews contained the flames to the garage.
READ MORE: Former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud In City Hall Corruption Case
Investigators determined that a problem with a battery in the vehicle inside the garage caused it to catch fire, public safety officials said.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family in finding alternative housing.
