OAKLAND (BCN) — A public memorial service for the late John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach of the former Oakland Raiders and legendary broadcaster, has been set for Feb. 15, according to the National Football League.

The service will be held in Oakland. League officials said Friday morning that more details are forthcoming.

NFL officials said that Madden’s family “has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support” in the challenging time following his death.

Madden, 85, died Dec. 28. He grew up in Daly City. Before he died, he had a stellar career as an NFL coach and commentator. Madden coached the 1976 Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl championship and went on to broadcast on every major TV network.

The Raiders, who have since moved to Las Vegas, will honor Madden at a game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before kickoff, Madden’s wife Virginia Madden along with other family members will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

Raider’s officials said it is fitting for the family to light the torch because John Madden was the first to light it on Oct. 18, 2011.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, compiling a 103-32-7 regular-season record.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.