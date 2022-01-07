LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Amy Schneider continued to break “Jeopardy!” records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show’s history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money.
Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
Since beginning her streak late last year, Schneider has won more games and more money than any other female contestant in the show’s history. Only three other contestants — Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio — have won more games and more money in the regular season.