SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested in San Francisco after officers spotted drug activity and discovered suspects also in possession of firearms with illegal high-capacity magazines, police said Friday.

Officers were patrolling on Sunday in the area of Cayuga and Naglee Avenues near Cayuga Park in the city’s Outer Mission district just before 8 p.m. when they saw a vehicle with multiple people inside using narcotics, according to a social media post from the San Francisco Police Ingleside station.

One person who exited the vehicle was detained while a second suspect related to the vehicle activity was also detained. Police said the first suspect was wearing a carry bag commonly used to conceal firearms, and after denying he had a firearm the suspect began physically resisting the officer detaining him. As two officers tried subduing the suspect, the others sped away in the vehicle.

The first suspect was found to have a loaded and concealed firearm equipped with an illegal high-capacity magazine while the second suspect had another concealed firearm tucked into his waistband, police said.

Officers then found two vehicles nearby that were connected to the two arrestees and inside both they recovered narcotics, money, and related paraphernalia. Police said while still at the scene, an alert was broadcast about a group of subjects fleeing from a vehicle in the area. Responding officers found the vehicle in question and it was identified as the one that fled from the scene where first two suspects were arrested.

Officer searching the immediate area found a discarded knife and a bag with a firearm equipped with an illegal high-capacity drum magazine, along with other relevant evidence.

The unidentified suspects were booked on multiple weapon and drug charges.