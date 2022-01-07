SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in South San Francisco are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a man was found shot following an apparent altercation late Thursday night.
Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after the victim was found on the sidewalk. When police arrived, they found the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.READ MORE: San Francisco Outer Mission Drug Bust Yields Weapons Seizure; 2 Arrested
The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. As of Friday, police said the victim was listed in stable condition.READ MORE: Deadly Santa Barbara Dive Boat Fire Prompts New Coast Guard Safety Rules
According to a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting likely followed an altercation at a nearby homeless encampment.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.MORE NEWS: 49ers Vs. Rams: QB Jimmy Garoppolo Listed As Questionable For Regular Season Finale
Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department by calling 650-877-8900 or the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit by emailing cib@ssf.net. Tips can be sent anonymously by emailing tips@ssf.net.