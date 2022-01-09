COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SONOMA (CBS SF) — A dead body found off Highway 101 is currently under investigation by the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, at about 4:11 pm, a CHP officer was flagged down by a community member in the area of Geysers Road and Highway 101 regarding a possible deceased body.

Sonoma Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene shortly after, and found a body in a remote area off Highway 101 in a field.

The Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime and Crime Scene detectives were called out to the scene.

Detectives are actively working on this case, and no additional information has been released at this time.