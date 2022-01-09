Klay Thompson Scores 17 Points as Warriors Beat Cavaliers 96-82Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than 2 1/2 years, helping the Warriors beat the Cavaliers 96-82 on Sunday night.

Klay Thompson Frenzy Soars; Courtside Tickets For Sunday's Return Climb To Over $70,000As the minutes tick down to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson's anticipated return to the court after 2 1/2 years of an injury-forced absence, ticket prices continued to soar into the stratosphere Friday with a pair of courtside seats being offered on a popular resale site for more than $70,000.