SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A memorial continued to grow Monday morning outside the Broderick Street Victorian that was used as a backdrop for the 80s sitcom ‘Full House’ in the wake of the weekend death of comedian Bob Saget.

The 65-year-old Saget, who played the beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the show and was the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found dead Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando while on a stand-up tour.

He was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” Saget posted Saturday on Instagram.

Fans gathered Sunday night, leaving flowers and taking cellphone photos of the home in Lower Pacific Heights that has been a favorite stop for tourists ever since the sitcom aired in the late 80s and early 90s.

Among those who gathered was Scott Lucas.

“It sort of touched everybody in my generation,” he said. “My siblings, my cousins, all of my friends growing up. I’m from Southern California, I think it sort of raised a generation throughout the country…I think it (the sitcom) had a big impact on people as children.”

“It’s definitely sad news,” Emmeline Loyola added. “He was like the dad of the 90s for everyone.”