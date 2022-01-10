WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — The late NFL Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden will be honored on Capitol Hill Tuesday with a special tribute in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) will lead a Special Order Hour honoring his constituent along with fellow California Democrats Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) and Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton) along with Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Illinois).

Each of the congressmen will offer a tribute to Madden, a longtime Pleasanton resident, beginning at about 11:45 a.m. PT.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons and led them to the first Super Bowl win in franchise history in 1977. After retiring from coaching, he became arguably the most popular football broadcaster the game has known. Younger generations know him for his signature Madden NFL video game series, which over the past 34 years has become the best-selling sports franchise in U.S. history.

Madden was born in Minnesota but grew up in Daly City, graduating from Jefferson High School. He later attended College of San Mateo and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, winning all-conference as an offensive tackle for the Mustangs. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958 but a knee injury forced him to retire from football without having played professionally.

During his time as head coach of the Raiders, Madden never had a losing season and his overall winning percentage is the highest among all NFL coaches who coached at 100 games.

The Special Order Hour commemorating Madden can be viewed at https://www.house.gov and will last about 30 minutes, according to Rep. Swalwell’s offive.