SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Maintenance crews are once again working to test and secure the tiles on the sides of homes in San Jose’s Communications Hill community, after several pieces broke loose and fell to the ground during recent rainy weather.

“The tiles are so heavy, that it could definitely kill somebody,” said one homeowner who did not want to be identified.

He shared with KPIX 5 a photo showing how a falling tile sliced through a copper water pipe on the back of his house, causing a leak.

At least three homes in the neighborhood have had similar problems in recent weeks, with falling or loose tiles causing a hazard. “We should not be having this particular kind of situation ever in our neighborhood,” the man said.

But it has happened before. Shortly after these million-dollar homes were built in late 2017, the ceramic tiles used for decorative siding began falling off.

KB Home, which built the neighborhood, hired contractors to tear down and re-install the tiles on about 70 homes.

“You know, people are not happy,” said one neighbor to KPIX 5 at the time.

KB Home said it is aware of the most recent problems. The builder said in a statement, “KB Home is committed to the safety and satisfaction of our customers, and we appreciate their patience as we take the appropriate steps to repair the small number of homes that have been affected.”

The neighbor with the falling tiles said patching up the damage is just part of the solution.

“The tiles are very heavy, and this needs to be really checked,” he said.