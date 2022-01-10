VACAVILLE (BCN) — A 43-year-old Dixon man died and a Fairfield woman was critically injured Monday morning after a minivan rear-ended a big-rig truck on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville, the California Highway Patrol said.
The Dixon man was driving a Toyota Sienna that changed lanes and collided with the back of the big rig just west of Alamo Drive, shortly after 5 a.m.READ MORE: Robert Durst, Real Estate Heir Convicted Of Killing Former KPIX Producer, Dies In Prison Hospital
The Toyota rolled several times, ejecting the two people inside, CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst said.READ MORE: Newson's Budget Spending Plan Addresses Wildfires, Smash-And-Grab Robberies And Immigrant Health Care
Both were taken to Kaiser Vacaville with major injuries. The driver died and the passenger is in critical condition.
It’s not known whether distracted driving, drugs or alcohol factored in the wreck.MORE NEWS: Staff Shortages Force San Francisco To Reduce Hours At COVID Testing Sites
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP’s non-emergency line at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600, directing information to the CHP-Solano and Officer Barawed.