MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A Monterey County jury found a local man guilty on several counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child, with three of the charges being felonies last week, setting him up for a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

The jury found 38-year-old Monterey resident Anthony Castillo guilty on Jan. 7 of all 12 counts related to the molestation of a teenage family friend over a five-year period. Included in the charges were three counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14, four counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child 14 or 15, and five counts of sexual battery.

The case came to light after the victim came forward, saying Castillo began molesting her when she was under 14 years old.

“Jane Doe said she waited to report the molestation because she loved Castillo and was embarrassed,” said a press release from the office of Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

The victim testified at trial to multiple instances of molestation by Castillo, and her testimony was backed by an expert in the psychological effects of child sexual abuse, who also testified that delayed disclosures of molestation are incredibly common due to numerous factors including: the power imbalance between the perpetrator and victim, threats to not say anything, fear, and even affection for a perpetrator if he/she is a close family member, friend, or authority figure.

Judge Stephanie E. Hulsey scheduled sentencing for Castillo on Feb. 4. He faces a maximum of 14 years 8 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.