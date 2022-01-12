PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Palo Alto Police say they arrested a Half Moon Bay man who tried breaking into a home late Sunday and attacked a man using large hedge shears.

Officers responded to an 11:45 p.m. report of a burglary in process in the 1100 block of Oregon Avenue and found the suspect — 26-year-old Alexis Gomez Quezada — walking nearby and apprehended him at 11:50 p.m.

Police arrested him on suspicion of residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of narcotics.

Police report that the residents of the burglarized home received an alert from their motion sensor camera at their front door.

Quezada used garden shears to break the glass in the front door and enter the home, occupied by a couple and their two children, according to police.

Quezada allegedly swung the shears at the man but did not hit him. The victim grabbed the shears and struck Quezada once in the shoulder before the suspect walked back out the front door.

Neither man was injured by the shears, but both were treated by paramedics for cuts from broken glass from the door.

