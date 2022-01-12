SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A two-car crash in San Jose resulted in one person dying and two others being injured Wednesday morning, according to police.
The crash was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of South White Road and Almond Drive, just south of Tully Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said.
No other information about the collision was immediately available. San Jose police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the crash.
