ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Two armed robbery suspects confronted a customer inside an Alameda Park St. business, got into a struggle over the gun, discharging the weapon before fleeing, according to the Alameda police department.

Investigators have released surveillance camera photos of the pair. While the male suspect was rather nondescript, wearing a mask and a hoodie, the female suspect had a large distinctive teddy bear tattoo on her left thigh.

Police said officers responded to a call just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Park Street to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired.

The initial investigation indicated that two individuals, a male and a female, entered a business and engaged in a verbal altercation with a customer.

During the exchange, the male produced a firearm and demanded the customer’s property. A struggle over the firearm ensued and the male subject discharged his firearm at the victim.

Fortunately, the bullet missed and the victim was unharmed. The male and female fled the scene with the victim’s belongings.

Anyone who may have seen the pictured individuals in the area before the incident or have information on their identities is encouraged to call APD’s Violent Crime Unit at 510-337-8336.