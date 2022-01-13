ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch are asking for the public’s help finding an armed and dangerous homicide suspect wanted in connection a fatal shooting last November.

Antioch police detectives have issued a felony warrant for 23-year-old murder suspect Robert Mathews, who is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder with gang enhancements.

The police department posted an appeal for help from the public finding Mathews on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on November 10, 2021, police said Mathews was involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Richmond resident Johnta White and injured a second 30-year-old man during the brazen and unprovoked daylight attack. The victims were shot at a busy gas station on the 3700 block of Lone Tree Way.

The shooting was one of several that happened in Antioch that week, leaving residents shaken.

Police investigators said they arrested 24-year-old Raymond Jenkins on Dec. 8 in connection with the shooting but are still seeking Mathews as a second suspect in the crime.

Matthews is described as a black male, 5’10” tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding Matthews and his whereabouts is asked to contact APD Detective Whitaker at (925) 779-6890.