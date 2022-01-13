SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bay Area nurses and caregivers took to the picket lines Thursday as part of a national day of action by health care workers demanding better investment in hospital staff safety.

Nurses and other caregivers were picketing outside of San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital Thursday morning, a scene that was repeated outside several hospitals across the Bay Area. Protesters were pressing hospital officials to do a better job at protecting staff and their patients.

“It feels awful! It feels like we don’t have the things we need to do the best care possible,” said John Pasha, a former ICU nurse at Good Samaritan. “And that’s our job. We’re here to advocate for our patients and for our community and for our co-workers.”

During the national day of action, nurses and other caregivers were denouncing working conditions they deem unsafe, claiming hospitals are prioritizing profits over patient care by cutting corners on safe staffing.

Nurses said that was standard hospital policy way before COVID. With the pandemic still in full swing, they say hospitals are pushing desperately needed nurses away from the job. They say shifts are unsafely staffed, with nurses assigned to too many patients to care for at once, increasing the risk for medical errors, complications and even death.

Before sunrise, there was a handful of caregivers outside UCSF in San Francisco. Registered nurse Maureen Dugan said has been working there for more than 30 years.

“We’re demanding safe staffing so that we can do the job that we’ve been trained to and that we love to do,” said Dugan. “We are here to protect our patients and we have to speak up to say that is at risk.”

The state’s department of health is currently allowing asymptomatic health care workers who are COVID positive to continue working without isolating. Nurses say they don’t like that either.

Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose released the following statement in response to the picketing nurses:

“While we support the right of our nurses to participate in labor union activities, we want to ensure the community that safety is of paramount importance to Good Samaritan Hospital, its patients and its employees. No one cares more for our colleagues than we do, especially in the face of this evolving pandemic amid a national nursing shortage.

Good Samaritan Hospital cared for the first COVID-19 patient in California and the third case in the United States, putting it at the forefront of pandemic care. Since then, we have:

Established universal masking ahead of federal, state and local mandates

Was among the first to establish pandemic pay to protect jobs

Our healthcare system has invested in a personal protective equipment manufacturing company to ensure a supply of safety supplies for nurses and front-line care providers

Increase pay, bonuses and benefits to address the national shortage of nurses

We are dedicated to fulfilling our mission to the care and improvement of human life and are proud to serve Silicon Valley as a vital partner in the health and the well-being our community.”