HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Hayward City Council announced Thursday it is holding only Zoom meetings for the rest of the month of January.
Councilmembers restored in-person meetings on Sept. 28 of last year. Since then, residents also had the opportunity to attend and participate via Zoom.
Meetings scheduled for Jan. 18 and 25 will be available on Zoom only and they will continue virtually until the current surge of the coronavirus subsides, according to the city.
Hayward officials said people can learn how to join City Council meetings on Zoom by going to the city’s website and choosing the meeting they’re interested in.
Residents can also watch council meetings on KHRT cable TV channel 15 and on the city's YouTube channel.
Residents can get the details of upcoming meetings on the city’s online calendar and additional information can be obtained by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (510) 583-4400.